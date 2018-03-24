Meningitis amputee girl beats odds to ski
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meningitis survivor beats odds to ski

Charlotte Nott, aged 10, lost all four limbs to meningitis when she was just two years old.

But her "amazing fighting spirit" meant she beat the virus against the odds, says her family.

Now, eight years on, she's been skiing for the first time.

  • 24 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Baby girl loses four limbs to meningitis