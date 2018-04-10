The master cook and world class scientist
Video

MasterChef contestant aims to rid world of tuberculosis

Nawamin Pinpathomrat is a contestant in 2018's MasterChef, but while he has a passion for cooking, his day job is trying to rid the world of tuberculosis.

He's a doctor who's researching a cure at Oxford University after he witnessed how the disease affected patients in his native Thailand.

He hopes to open a restaurant where the profits go to help those in need back home.

