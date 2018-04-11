The Disability Driving School
Inside the disability driving school

Daniel Cluff is an occupational therapist, helping people get back to normal after an accident.

While working, he came across people who were having trouble re-learning to drive and realised there was a need for driving instructors for the disabled and less-able.

So he set up his own driving school and adapted his car for their individual needs.

