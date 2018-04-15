'My job is to spread fun and joy'

Media player
Oxford puppeteer Emma Boor 'spreads joy'
Emma Boor is a puppeteer whose mission is to "spread as much joy as possible".
The Oxford-based performer, who makes her homemade puppets out of everyday objects, wants to encourage parents to play with their children.
15 Apr 2018
