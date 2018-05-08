Gunshots heard in Oxford city centre
Several gunshots were heard ringing out in a video taken on the day of a shoot out in Oxford.

The footage was captured by resident Katherine Chapman as shots were exchanged between a suspect and police officers in nearby Paradise Square on Monday afternoon.

A man was eventually arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

