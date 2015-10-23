Shropshire students' aircraft makes maiden flight

Video

A plane built by students has made its maiden flight.

The pupils at Ercall Wood Technology College in Shropshire have spent the last five years building the light aircraft as part of a project with Boeing and the Royal Aeronautical Society.

It has been named after teenager Georgia Williams, from Wellington, who was brutally murdered two years ago.

As a former student, she had been involved in the project before she died.

The project enables secondary school students with the opportunity to build a light aircraft from a kit, Boeing said.