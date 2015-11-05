Spectacular show as salmon leap home through Shropshire

Video

Salmon have been putting on a spectacular show in Shropshire as they return to their spawning grounds.

With the salmon migration from the icy Atlantic back to the warmer waters of the River Severn well under way, they've been entertaining crowds by leaping high into the air to get over the weir in Shrewsbury.

Helen Campbell, from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said it was a good sign the River Severn was in good health.

"They don't like dirty water," she said. "So this is a really good sign that we are seeing quite large numbers of salmon jumping and getting up to where they can spawn."