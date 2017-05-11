Whirlwind form know as a dust devil appears in Oswestry

Video

A so-called dust devil has been caught on camera by the boss of a firm where the blustery spiral appeared.

Stuart Jones from Ridgway Rentals in Oswestry, Shropshire, shot the footage on Wednesday.

Stav Danaos from the BBC Weather Centre said it was a "fantastic video of a dust devil".

He said: "It’s not a true tornado as it hasn’t formed from a thunderstorm, but these occur when thermals rise on sunny days, producing mini whirlwinds."