DIY SOS transforms home of boy with brain tumour

The home of a boy with a brain tumour has been specially adapted by the DIY SOS team to make life easier for him and his parents.

Twelve-year-old Matthew Cooper, from Trench in Telford, uses a wheelchair, due to his condition.

Back in March, a team of more than 200 volunteers came together to alter his home, including building an extension to provide extra room on the ground floor and specialist facilities.

