Onibury roadworks to lead to 60-mile diversion

A level crossing in Shropshire is to close for upgrade works creating what will be one of the UK's longest diversion routes.

Network Rail said the work on the A49 at Onibury would see the road and rail track renewed.

While some villagers are expected to navigate the closure by local lanes, the official diversion has to cater for heavy goods vehicles.

That means a near 60-mile diversion and even further for travellers wanting to get to towns and villages between Onibury and Shrewsbury.