Dash cam films cars at speed on M54 hard shoulder

Video

A motorist's dash cam filmed a number of high-performance cars travelling at speed down a motorway hard shoulder.

Rachel Jenkins filmed it happening on her dash cam between junctions two and three of the M54, heading towards Telford, in Shropshire.

She said she was amazed there were no crashes as the cars weaved in and out of the slow-moving traffic and described it as like a scene from the Fast and Furious movies.

While some motorway hard shoulders in the West Midlands are often open to drivers, the hard shoulder of the M54 is not.