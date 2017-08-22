Ludlow fancy dress nurses 'never set out to cause offence'

Video

Men who dressed as nurses to raise funds for Ludlow hospital have defended their actions after their outfits were called "demeaning" by health bosses.

Mike Griffiths, who was part of the fundraising group, said he was "flabbergasted" the cash had been rejected.

His son Adam, who also dressed up, said the public had responded well to their efforts.

But Jan Ditheridge, chief executive of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, called their behaviour "insulting".