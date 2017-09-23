Puff, the marathon running dragon

Video

A marathon runner who trundles 26 miles and 385 yards in a 15kg (2st) dragon costume has been immortalised in a new children’s book.

Dana Power, aged 61, from Bridgnorth in Shropshire, has so far raised more than £35,000 for Asthma UK.

Most of the cash is collected in memory of a young boy from the town who died from an asthma attack.

Cameron Brown’s mother Gemma wrote the book – and has also been inspired by Dana’s efforts to take up long distance running herself.

Video Journalist: John Bray