The team that tracked Sputnik - and the world's first intercontinental ballistic missile
Sixty years ago, the rocket that sent Sputnik into space was the first intercontinental ballistic missile ever launched.
The (barely finished) Lovell radio telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire was the only instrument with the scale and power to potentially track it.
Dr Bryan Lovell explains the leading role British scientists played there in this chapter of the Cold War.
04 Oct 2017
