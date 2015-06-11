Cleaning a plane the hard way
RAF Cosford cleaners need a head for heights

Aircraft suspended from a hangar roof at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford have undergone their annual clean thanks to a specially-trained crew.

The team of six were attached to ropes and harness before being lowered on to the planes housed within the National Cold War Exhibition.

It's a particularly important year for the museum as the RAF will mark it's 100th birthday in April with a series of events called RAF100.

