Cleaning a plane the hard way

RAF Cosford cleaners need a head for heights
Aircraft suspended from a hangar roof at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford have undergone their annual clean thanks to a specially-trained crew.
The team of six were attached to ropes and harness before being lowered on to the planes housed within the National Cold War Exhibition.
It's a particularly important year for the museum as the RAF will mark it's 100th birthday in April with a series of events called RAF100.
02 Jan 2018
