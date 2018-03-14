Media player
Para-rower training to cross the Atlantic Ocean
Kelda Woods was crushed by a bale of hay weighing more than a tonne, putting an end to her career, working with horses.
Twelve years on, she is preparing to be the first adaptive rower to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
From Tenerife to Antigua, Kelda will dedicate each day to a young person with disabilities, to show them that anything is possible.
14 Mar 2018
