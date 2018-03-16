MP 'inundated' by Telford abuse claims

Video

Telford MP Lucy Allan says she has been inundated with messages from people saying they have been sexually abused in the town.

The Conservative MP said it followed an investigation by the Sunday Mirror which reported what it called Britain's "worst ever" child grooming scandal.

She told the BBC that a raft of emails sent to her said "this happened to me".

The full interview with Lucy Allan is to be shown on Sunday Politics West Midlands on BBC One on Sunday 18 March at 11:00 GMT.