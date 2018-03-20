'Why wasn't Dad charged for sex crimes?'

Video

A woman whose mother gave birth to her at 14 says she wants an inquiry into why her grooming father was never charged with sex crimes.

Tasnim Lowe, 18, said she visited her father Azhar Ali Mehmood in prison and questioned him about what he did to her mother Lucy Lowe.

Mehmood was jailed for life in 2001 for killing Lucy, her sister and mother in a house fire in Telford - a town at the centre of fresh claims of child sexual exploitation.