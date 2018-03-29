'They were using my son for sex'

Video

A woman has come forward to claim her son was abused by multiple men in Telford.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says her son was plied with money, drugs and alcohol before being abused for five years.

She claims he was targeted by white men and says Telford does not only have an issue of Asian men abusing young white girls.

The Shropshire town is in the spotlight after a report in the Sunday Mirror said it was at the centre of Britain's "worst ever" child grooming scandal.