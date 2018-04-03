Media player
World War Two Spitfire pilot, 96, back in the skies
A 96-year-old World War Two Spitfire pilot has returned to the skies to mark the centenary of the RAF.
Squadron Leader Allan Scott, from Wem, Shropshire, who is now an ambassador for the RAF Benevolent Fund, was at Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar.
03 Apr 2018
