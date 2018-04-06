Shrewsbury make final plans for Wembley

Media player
Shrewsbury Town make final plans for Wembley
Shrewsbury Town's players are making their last preparations for Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.
The League One promotion contenders will be hoping for their first ever win there, when they take on Lincoln City.
06 Apr 2018
