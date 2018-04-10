Call for full 'child sex abuse inquiry'
Call for full 'child sexual exploitation inquiry' for Telford

"Holly" was a victim of child sexual exploitation in Telford from the age of 14.

She was abused daily and it only stopped when she moved away, she said.

She is calling for a wide and transparent inquiry into what went happened in the Shropshire town.

