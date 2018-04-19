The daffodils town

Media player
Telford 50th anniversary marked with 170,000 daffodils
One hundred and seventy thousand daffodils have started to bloom - as part of a town's 50th birthday celebrations.
The flowers have emerged in Telford, Shropshire, after a major planting exercise in December.
The anniversary daffodils have been planted at Hollingsgate Mound and two other verges along Rampart Way, providing a bright welcome for passing motorists.
Video journalist: John Bray
19 Apr 2018
