The daffodils town

Telford 50th anniversary marked with 170,000 daffodils

One hundred and seventy thousand daffodils have started to bloom - as part of a town's 50th birthday celebrations.

The flowers have emerged in Telford, Shropshire, after a major planting exercise in December.

The anniversary daffodils have been planted at Hollingsgate Mound and two other verges along Rampart Way, providing a bright welcome for passing motorists.

  • 19 Apr 2018