'Medieval thinking won't let me die'

A man with motor neurone disease says he is optimistic at the start of a court battle over his bid to be helped to die.

The case of Noel Conway, 68, from Shropshire, is at the Court of Appeal in a fight against the High Court's rejection of his challenge to the Suicide Act 1961.

Under it, anyone who assists Mr Conway in his death would be liable to up to 14 years in prison.

Outside Telford Crown Court on Tuesday, to which he travelled to follow the London proceedings, he said the legislation of decades ago pertained to 'medieval ideas'.