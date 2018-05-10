Extra workers dealing with potholes
Extra teams out in Telford after pothole reports increase

More repair teams are tackling potholes in an area where the number has more than trebled.

There are now five fast response teams in the Telford area of Shropshire - up from the usual two - to repair the roads.

A phone app has also been launched so drivers can report new potholes.

