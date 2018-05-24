Media player
'Weedkiller' wipes out 500 trees in Shrewsbury
A total of 500 trees planted to improve a neighbourhood have been killed with what is thought to be weedkiller.
It is believed the project in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, has been targeted deliberately.
24 May 2018
