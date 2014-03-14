The aftermath of the flood in the conservatory
Carol John's family return to flooded East Lyng home

A Somerset family who were force to flee their home after it was flooded at Christmas have returned to survey the damage.

Carol John and her family have been staying in a hotel in Taunton since.

On Thursday she returned, with the BBC's Fiona Lamdin, to see the aftermath.

  • 14 Mar 2014
