Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carol John's family return to flooded East Lyng home
A Somerset family who were force to flee their home after it was flooded at Christmas have returned to survey the damage.
Carol John and her family have been staying in a hotel in Taunton since.
On Thursday she returned, with the BBC's Fiona Lamdin, to see the aftermath.
-
14 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-26570233/carol-john-s-family-return-to-flooded-east-lyng-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window