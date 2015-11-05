Meningitis baby Harmonie-Rose given wheels to help walk

Video

A toddler who lost part of all four limbs when she contracted meningitis has begun the long process of learning to stand and walk.

Harmonie-Rose Allen, from Foxhill in Bath, had to have a series of life-saving operations after getting the disease last year.

The two-year-old received prosthetic "stubbies" last month and has now begun using a wheeled standing frame to propel herself - much to the delight of parents Freya and Ross.