Video
Meningitis baby Harmonie-Rose given wheels to help walk
A toddler who lost part of all four limbs when she contracted meningitis has begun the long process of learning to stand and walk.
Harmonie-Rose Allen, from Foxhill in Bath, had to have a series of life-saving operations after getting the disease last year.
The two-year-old received prosthetic "stubbies" last month and has now begun using a wheeled standing frame to propel herself - much to the delight of parents Freya and Ross.
-
05 Nov 2015
- From the section Somerset