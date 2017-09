Video

Finishing touches have been put to the floats ahead of the Bridgwater Carnival, in Somerset.

The themes of some of the floats will remain a closely guarded secret until the parade.

Some clubs spend a year creating the intricate designs for the illuminated carts which can cost £20,000 each.

Traditionally, Bridgwater Carnival is the first event of the Guy Fawkes carnival circuit.

Martin Jones reports.