Alexander Blackman: Shooting was "a moment of madness"

Video

Alexander Blackman has described the moment he shot an insurgent in the chest as "a moment of madness".

The former soldier had said during his trial, when he was called Marine A, that he believed the victim was already dead.

He was originally convicted of murder in November 2013 and jailed for life, but then had his conviction reduced to manslaughter by an appeal court.

Here he and Claire, his wife, are talking to BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers.