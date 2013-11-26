Charting the changes off Lundy's coastline

Video

It is the largest island in the Bristol Channel and if you grew up in the West Country you have probably made the trip over to Lundy island.

In 2003, a No Take Zone was introduced off the east coast of the island, which made it illegal to remove sea life from a small area.

As part of Points West's 60th anniversary celebrations, zoologist and natural history presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff took to the waters to find out how Lundy's "No Take Zone" has been working.