Elderly shopkeepers wrestle thief to ground in Cheltenham

Two shopkeepers who stood up to a thief who tried to steal the till from their Cheltenham shop have been speaking of their ordeal.

CCTV caught Dolad Karim, 74, and her husband Gulamali, 75, resisting Steven Agg as he attempted to raid Pittville Newsagents and Convenience store while armed with a screwdriver.

The attempted robbery took place on 19 February.

Mrs Karim hit him with a wooden stick before Mr Karim tackled him to the ground.

Aggs was jailed on Monday for five years for the offence as well as robbing a woman in Cheltenham the previous day.