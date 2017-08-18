The daughter of a black American GI returns to Somerset birthplace

Video

The daughter of a black American GI has returned to Somerset where she was born.

Deb Prior, who now lives in Australia, only knows that her father may have been stationed at Sparkford.

She's in touch with her birth mother's family, and took her half-sister to Holnicote House where she lived with 30 other mixed race youngsters put into care.

Their birth fathers were black American GIs stationed in the county but who, for various reasons, including the US racial segregation laws were unable to legally claim them.