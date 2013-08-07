How early jukebox put Clevedon Pier on the map

Video

The rock and roll past of an elegant Victorian pier in Somerset has been revealed in a popular culture study.

Clevedon Pier, once described by Sir John Betjeman as “the most beautiful pier in England”, had one of the first jukeboxes in the area.

Dr Nick Nourse of The People’s Pier Project said research had shown that from 1958 to 1962 it was a magnet for teenagers and Teddy boys and girls.

