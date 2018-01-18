'Inspirational' hairdresser receives standing wheelchair
A student from Somerset is pursuing his dream of becoming a hairdresser after a successful crowdfunding campaign helped him buy a special stand-up wheelchair.

Mitch Chalmers, who is studying at Bath College, was left paralysed from the chest down after a motocross accident.

He turned to the internet to help raise more than £4,000 to pay for the chair which should enable him to support himself financially.