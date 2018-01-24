Video

A tiny otter pup is being cared for at a Gloucestershire wildlife hospital after being found alone by the RSPCA.

The little otter, thought to be a week old, is being cared for by staff at the Vale Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre near Tewkesbury.

Weighing less than 200g (7oz), the young female pup is one of the smallest to be brought in to the centre for around 10 years.