Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Air ambulance lands on M5 in Somerset to attend crash
One person has died in a crash on the M5 in Somerset which involved "several vehicles", according to Avon and Somerset Police.
Multiple ambulances were deployed including two air ambulances.
Motorist Adam Lowe captured this video of one of the helicopters landing.
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Somerset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-43002441/air-ambulance-lands-on-m5-in-somerset-to-attend-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window