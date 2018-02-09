Motorist Adam Lowe filmed an air ambulance landing on the M5
Air ambulance lands on M5 in Somerset to attend crash

One person has died in a crash on the M5 in Somerset which involved "several vehicles", according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Multiple ambulances were deployed including two air ambulances.

Motorist Adam Lowe captured this video of one of the helicopters landing.