Vintage caravan used as giant blank canvas for art
Kate Edmunds from Bristol rescued a vintage caravan and restored it into one giant piece of art.
The whole vehicle, inside and out, is covered with a wipe-clean material, meaning these children can use it as one giant doodling board.
11 Feb 2018
Somerset
