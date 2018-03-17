Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage shows Minehead Blue Anchor landslip threat
The operator of a pub and hotel on the Somerset coast says time is running out for her business after repeated landslips left the building close to the cliff edge.
The latest slip opened up a large crack just metres from the Blue Anchor in Minehead.
Cara Strom, who runs the business, said the building was not in immediate danger but she feared how long she could remain open.
-
17 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-somerset-43435483/drone-footage-shows-minehead-blue-anchor-landslip-threatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window