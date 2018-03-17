Drone footage shows time 'running out' for landslip hotel
Drone footage shows Minehead Blue Anchor landslip threat

The operator of a pub and hotel on the Somerset coast says time is running out for her business after repeated landslips left the building close to the cliff edge.

The latest slip opened up a large crack just metres from the Blue Anchor in Minehead.

Cara Strom, who runs the business, said the building was not in immediate danger but she feared how long she could remain open.

