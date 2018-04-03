RNLI warn of dangers Birnbeck island
RNLI warn of tidal danger at Birnbeck island

The RNLI is renewing its appeal for holidaymakers not to attempt to walk out to the derelict Birnbeck Island because they risk getting cut off by the tide.

It follows the fifth rescue from the island, near Weston-super-Mare, this year.

In the latest callout a man was found hiding among the rocks as he though lifeboat crews were police officers.

