Meet the deaf couple who run a B&B
Piers and Magdalena have no trouble communicating with guests who stay there.

Running a B&B can be a challenge for most owners, something Piers and Magdalena - who are profoundly deaf - know all too well.

Together they run the Summerhouse Bed and Breakfast in Pensford, Somerset.

They communicate with their hearing guests using sign language and prompt sheets.

Their story is featured in the latest episode of See Hear.

  • 02 May 2018