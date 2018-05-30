'I took a bullet for my daughter' - Goldie speaks to reporters outside court
Goldie 'sorry' over Glastonbury Festival assault

Drum and bass star Goldie has been ordered to pay almost £2,500 for assaulting a security guard at last year's Glastonbury Festival.

At Bristol Magistrates' Court he was described as a "raging bull" when Dennis Poole refused him and his daughter access to a restricted area.

Outside court he told reporters he was "always sorry", but then asked what he had done.

  • 30 May 2018