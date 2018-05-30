Media player
Goldie 'sorry' over Glastonbury Festival assault
Drum and bass star Goldie has been ordered to pay almost £2,500 for assaulting a security guard at last year's Glastonbury Festival.
At Bristol Magistrates' Court he was described as a "raging bull" when Dennis Poole refused him and his daughter access to a restricted area.
Outside court he told reporters he was "always sorry", but then asked what he had done.
30 May 2018
