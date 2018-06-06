The world's oldest Cheddar cheesemaker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Behind the scenes at world's oldest Cheddar cheesemaker

Giles Barber is part of the sixth generation of his family to make Cheddar cheese at Maryland Farm in Somerset.

Much has changed since his great-great-great-grandfather began farming and making cheese there in 1833.

Now the business - the oldest surviving Cheddar maker in the world - has grown to produce up to 80 tonnes of cheese a day.

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Moment cheese-rolling champ breaks record