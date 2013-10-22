Residents have called for the embankment to be cleared and fenced off
Video

Discarded Goldthorpe rubbish a 'health hazard'

A dump of discarded nappies, broken bottles and furniture along a disused railway is causing a "health hazard", according to a resident.

The dump spreads along an embankment in a cutting below Railway View in Goldthorpe, South Yorkshire.

Kath Grice, 52, said: "It's an eyesore and a health hazard because kids play around in the rubbish."

Barnsley council said: "This is an ongoing issue and we need more people to step forward and help identify the perpetrators. We and Network Rail can only do so much."

