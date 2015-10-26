Peak District walkers to help in mountain hare study

Video

Walkers are being asked to record sightings of mountain hares in a bid to monitor how they are adapting to warmer winters.

The Peak District and South Pennines has England's only population of the hares, which turn white during the coldest weather.

Moors for the Future are now investigating whether the mammals are becoming mismatched to their environment due to their colour.

Dave O'Hara, from the RSPB, says environmental changes may mean the less white hares will be "better adapted to the less snowy conditions".

Sarah Proctor, from Moors for the Future, said the study will have a Europe-wide impact.