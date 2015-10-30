One Direction star Louis Tomlinson attends charity tea

Video

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson has attended an event to support a charity set up by the family of a Sheffield girl.

Eden Goldman's parents established a trust to raise money for children with the rare brain disease encephalitis after their daughter was diagnosed with the condition.

Eleven-year-old Eden had afternoon tea with Doncaster-born Tomlinson, who is patron of the trust, ahead of the star's farewell concert at the Sheffield Arena.