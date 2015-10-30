Eden Goldman has tea with Louis Tomlinson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson attends charity tea

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson has attended an event to support a charity set up by the family of a Sheffield girl.

Eden Goldman's parents established a trust to raise money for children with the rare brain disease encephalitis after their daughter was diagnosed with the condition.

Eleven-year-old Eden had afternoon tea with Doncaster-born Tomlinson, who is patron of the trust, ahead of the star's farewell concert at the Sheffield Arena.