Plastics fire continues at South Yorkshire recycling centre

Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze which sent acrid black smoke across houses near Rotherham when a recycling centre caught fire on Monday.

About 500 tonnes of plastic, metals and other materials at Universal Recycling on Wharf Road in Kilnhurst.

South Yorkshire Fire Service said although the surface fire had been subdued, scrap metal and plastic alight underneath is causing more smoke.

A cordon remains in place and people have been advised to stay away.