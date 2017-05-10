Porky Rotherham pooch Diesel bids to be champion slimmer

Porky poochs bids to be champion slimmer
An overweight dog is hoping to be crowned king of the slimmers after reaching the final six of a national fit pet competition.

Diesel, owned by Teresa Gash, from Rotherham, weighs 5st 8lbs (35.5kg) - more than a stone-and-a-half over his ideal weight - as a result of overeating and lack of exercise.

He is one of six pets taking part in a six-month diet and exercise programme, at the end of which one animal will be named PDSA's Pet Fit Club champion 2017.

His owner said: "He's a much loved member of our family and we want to have him around for a long time.

"I know it's not good for him to be this size and I'm hoping Pet Fit Club will improve his health and well being."

