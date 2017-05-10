Porky Rotherham pooch Diesel bids to be champion slimmer

Video

An overweight dog is hoping to be crowned king of the slimmers after reaching the final six of a national fit pet competition.

Diesel, owned by Teresa Gash, from Rotherham, weighs 5st 8lbs (35.5kg) - more than a stone-and-a-half over his ideal weight - as a result of overeating and lack of exercise.

He is one of six pets taking part in a six-month diet and exercise programme, at the end of which one animal will be named PDSA's Pet Fit Club champion 2017.

His owner said: "He's a much loved member of our family and we want to have him around for a long time.

"I know it's not good for him to be this size and I'm hoping Pet Fit Club will improve his health and well being."