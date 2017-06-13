Legendary Barnsley police officer Bill Harber dies, aged 86
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bill Harber, famous locally for his distinctive moustache, has died at the age of 86.

A traffic policeman, who became famous in Barnsley after decades of directing traffic through the town, has died aged 86.

Bill Harber was known for his distinctive handle-bar moustache and even featured in Dave Cherry's song about the "useless" Stairfoot roundabout.

Mr Harber's friends and family described him as an "absolute gentleman" and "a legend".