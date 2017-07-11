Barnsley brass band play in hospital car park

Video

A Yorkshire brass band brought back Brassed Off memories with a performance outside a hospital.

Dodworth Colliery Band played in tribute to Patricia Coupland, who is ill with a serious chest infection at Barnsley Hospital.

Ms Coupland's family have a long connection with the band - and the performance evoked memories of the moment Grimethorpe Colliery Band played for Pete Postlethwaite's character Danny in the 1996 movie.